Prince William and Prince Harry’s Rift Is a Dark Shadow Over Royal Family

Broken beyond repair? Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for a while, but their sibling bond may still be salvageable if the two are willing to resolve their differences.

“This tragic situation has been hanging over the royal family like a dark shadow for a long time now,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It breaks people’s hearts that their relationship has deteriorated so badly.”

William, 38, and Harry, 35, have signaled that the end of their rift may be far off, though. “They’re two extremely stubborn, principled men who won’t back down regarding what they believe is right,” the insider says. “They seem content to let things stall.”

The Duke of Sussex confirmed in October 2019 that he and the Duke of Cambridge were not on the best terms. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly,” he explained on Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Us exclusively revealed in June that Harry and William were speaking again after the former’s move to Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, 14 months. The brothers “need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out,” according to a source.

However, the new book Finding Freedom has brought up old wounds for the duo. An excerpt from the upcoming release claims Harry grew angry after William told him to “take time to get to know” Markle, 38, whom he referred to as “this girl.”

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand allege that William wanted to “make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.” Harry, in turn, was “pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing.”

Us reported earlier this week that the book is stirring up drama among the royal family. “Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent,” an insider told Us. “But it’s taken a whole new turn.”

