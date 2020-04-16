Putting a pin in it. Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple — who got engaged in September 2019 — were scheduled to wed at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James’ Palace in London on May 29. After the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II planned to host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace told Us in a statement on Thursday, April 16, that Beatrice, 31, and Mapelli Mozzi, 36, were reevaluating their wedding plans amid the growing pandemic.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” the statement read. “In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

At the time, the duo were considering scaling back on the number of guests at their ceremony.

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people,” Buckingham Palace continued. “Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

Us confirmed in February that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the names on the royal guest list. The couple are currently quarantining together in Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son, Archie.

Beatrice, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and the financier’s wedding isn’t the only event they have had to put on hold. The pair canceled their engagement party in the wake of Andrew, 60, stepping down from his royal duties due to his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

