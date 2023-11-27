Princess Eugenie made every ‘90s girl jealous after spending the day with Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell in Abu Dhabi.

“Final @f1 race of the year 🏁,” Halliwell, 51, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 26, revealing that Eugenie, 33, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were in town for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Eugenie didn’t just rub elbows with Halliwell, whose husband Christian Horner is a former racing driver and the current Team Principal of Red Bull’s Formula 1 team. She enjoyed the sporting event with British supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom.

Bloom, 46, has been a fixture on the F1 scene this season after immersing himself in the racing world to better portray Danny Moore in Gran Turismo, which was released in August. Bloom starred alongside Halliwell (as Lesley Mardenborough) and David Harbour (as Jack Salter) in the film, which is based on a true story.

Eugenie, meanwhile, isn’t the only royal who has been seen at an F1 race this season. Her cousin Prince Harry was spotted in October at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Harry, 39, was photographed spending time with Horner, 50, during the event.

While Harry watched the race in Texas without his spouse, Meghan Markle, Eugenie and her husband, 37, appeared to use the Abu Dhabi outing as a couple’s getaway. The pair share two sons, August, 2, and Ernest, who was born in May. (Harry, for his part, shares son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, with Meghan, 42.)

Eugenie has recently started stepping out more, including a September appearance at Vogue World: London.

Two months later, Eugenie opened up about how her body has changed after her second pregnancy. “I find it really hard to shake baby weight,” she confessed during the “Table Manners” podcast on Wednesday, November 22. “I guess society dictates that you have to shake your baby weight and all that stuff.”

She noted that splitting her time between the U.K. and Portugal has made it easier to just be herself without as much public scrutiny. “I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind, not care,” Eugenie said of living in Lisbon, which is her part-time home due to Brooksbank’s job. “No one cares.”