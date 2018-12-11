Happily married. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are certainly enjoying the honeymoon phase, if their most recent social media posts are any indication!

The Quantico alum, 36, shared a sweet photo with her new husband on Tuesday, December 11, of the pair enjoying some quality time while showing off her wedding ring. Chopra — who added Jonas to her last name on her Instagram bio days earlier — captioned the shot, “Marital bliss they say..,” with heart-eye, red heart and smooch emojis.

The lovebirds, who got engaged in July after a few months of dating, enjoyed two stunning wedding ceremonies during a lavish weekend-long celebration. On December 1, they tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, and the next day, the pair married for a second time in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

The entire weekend was packed with entertainment and the merging of their respective families: groomsman Joe Jonas performed during their Sangeet celebration, while his fiancee, Sophie Turner, danced alongside guests. Nick, 26, himself also broke out some moves, while Chopra and her mother, Madhu, enjoyed a touching moment on the dance floor together.

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra wrote alongside videos of the Sangeet celebrations. “We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.”

Now that their wedding is over, the newlyweds can finally enjoy the holiday season. On Monday, the “Jealous” crooner shared an adorable video of his wife looking enamored while watching Elf — the beloved holiday comedy starring Will Ferrell — for the first time. The Baywatch actress gushed underneath the post, “Lol!!! Husband taking sly videos when I’m so invested in Santa is so husband like.” One thing is for sure: smiling is Chopra’s favorite!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!