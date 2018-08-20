They have her blessing! Priyanka Chopra’s BFF gushed over the actress’ engagement to Nick Jonas in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, August 19.

Mubina Rattonsey reposted an intimate photo from Chopra and Jonas’ Roka ceremony alongside a lengthy message giving her blessing. “To my best friend and troublesome twin,” she began the post. “God bless you with all the joy, peace and togetherness..i love that you found the perfect match to add to our Crazy!!”

The film producer continued: “I love you so much. @priyankachopra ❤️ and to my No.1, spirit animal and jiju.. welcome to our family and thank you for bringing so much joy to our lives. @nickjonas.”

Rattonsey concluded her tribute with a flashback of her relationship with the Quantico star, and how far the friends have come over the years. “From beauty and the beast to jet skis and into mumbai, this journey has been so special!” she wrote. “Congratulations and all my love..”

The well wishes came just one day after Chopra and Jonas confirmed their engagement on Instagram following the traditional Indian celebration, which both of their families attended in Mumbai.

Sophie Turner — who is engaged to Joe Jonas — also took to Instagram to share her support of the pair. “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” she wrote. “I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas”

Chopra even got in on the excitement herself. The Baywatch star posed for an Instagram Story on Monday, August 20, where she posed alongside a giant diamond ring balloon, writing, “….Oh that ring!!!.”

While the soon-to-be husband and wife were in Mumbai for the Roka, the two also spent time giving back to a cause close to Chopra’s heart. The “Jealous” crooner accompanied his love to a visit at St. Catherine’s orphanage.

The actress shared a sweet video of Jonas singing to a group of the children at St. Catherine’s. “12 years of knowing these girls and in minutes they get all love struck by the #lovebug,” she captioned the Instagram clip. “Thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Jonas and Chopra were engaged just months after the couple began dating.

