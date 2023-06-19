Tom Schwartz has served as an inspiration for Tom Sandoval‘s cover band for months — but are things getting extra shady between the Vanderpump Rules costars?

One of Sandoval’s recent performances with his band, The Most Extras, quickly got fans talking about the message behind the music as an eagle-eyed follower reposted several stories from the TomTom cofounder’s Instagram Story on Sunday, June 18, writing, “I have never heard these lyrics before.”

In the video — which featured footage from Sandoval’s performance at Engelmann Cellars in California — the reality star sang about Schwartz, 40.

“Schwartzy do you remember when you had a lawn? A homeowner lawn. Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thong. TomTom hoodie and thong,” Sandoval, also 40, sang during his rendition of “Stacy’s Mom.”

When his band kicked off their tour earlier this year, Sandoval surprised attendees by changing up the lyrics during different shows, making jokes about having an interest in Schwartz’s mother by tweaking the words of “Stacy’s mom” to “Schwartz’s mom.”

The Missouri native also poked fun at his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss in his aforementioned cover of the Fountains of Wayne track. “Schwartz’s mom has got it going on. She’s all I want, and I wait for so long. Schwartzy can’t you see that Raquel is hot for me,” Sandoval appeared to sing as the crowd cheered during a May performance in New York.

Sandoval’s personal life originally made headlines in March when news broke about his split from Ariana Madix due to an affair with Leviss, 28. Schwartz, for his part, hooked up with the former beauty pageant queen in August 2022 amid his divorce from Katie Maloney.

Schwartz, who owns two restaurants with Sandoval, faced backlash after he publicly supported his best friend.

“First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Earlier this month, however, the Minnesota native admitted that his stance has changed after seeing how Sandoval addressed the drama.

“He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him,” Schwartz told Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on their “Reality Hits” podcast. “I’m taking a break from Tom right now. I haven’t seen him in awhile.”

According to Schwartz, he felt “exploited” by his friend in the aftermath of Scandoval. “It just looks like he has no contrition, or it looks like he just doesn’t give a f—k and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him,” he added, referring to Sandoval’s current music tour. “I think that’s one thing I’ve gleaned from all the people in the restaurant. They just don’t understand, like the lack of remorse. I know he f—king regrets it. But he doesn’t do a good job of showing that.”

The Bravo star concluded by confirming that he is no longer aware of what goes on in Sandoval’s personal life, saying, “I have no clue and it could not make me happier, I don’t want to know any secrets.”