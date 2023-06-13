He would like to be excluded from this narrative. Tom Schwartz opened up about the challenges he’s faced in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair.

“My friend had an affair that just happened to sweep the nation and it’s incredibly messed up, but the thing is, I’ve become mired in it. It’s become a huge source of just angst in my life. I’ve been in this extended funk,” Schwartz, 40, explained during the Monday, June 12, episode of Stars on Mars.

The Minnesota native recalled his own involvement in the cheating scandal, adding, “He had a torrid affair. It’s horrible and I feel complicit because I didn’t cover for him, but I had his back. He came to me and confided in me that he was in love with someone else.”

Schwartz went on to say that he was “stepping away” from the drama “permanently” after reflecting on his friendship with Sandoval, 40. “Any sort of version of [Sandoval’s] side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it,” he continued. “And ultimately, that’s his life. I did not have an affair. I am not him. And it’s just so strange that I’ve been absolutely mired in this.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder faced backlash after news broke in March about his business partner’s affair with their costar Raquel, 28. Schwartz for his part, hooked up with Raquel in August 2022 shortly before she sparked her romance with Sandoval.

One month after Us Weekly confirmed the Ariana Madix learned of the affair and ended things with Sandoval, Schwartz raised eyebrows when he requested empathy for his BFF.

“First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

The Florida native, 37, meanwhile, confirmed that she was no longer on good terms with Schwartz because of his continued loyalty to Sandoval.

“I don’t think you are a [co-conspirator] but I will not have mutual friends with him. So I am not your friend anymore,” Ariana, who unfollowed Schwartz on social media in March, said during the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules. “I was his ride or die and defended him — to you even. Trying to get him to go five days without drinking so he could get his sperm tested so we could have embryos because if he really wanted that down the road I wanted him to have that. I wish I didn’t miss him but I feel like what I miss isn’t real.”

After he wrapped Stars on Mars, which is currently airing Mondays on Fox, Schwartz offered an update on where he and Sandoval stand now.

“He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him,” he told Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on their “Reality Hits” podcast on June 6. “I’m taking a break from Tom right now. I haven’t seen him in awhile.”

Schwartz went on to say that he felt “exploited” by his friend. “It just looks like he has no contrition or it looks like he just doesn’t give a f—k and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him,” he detailed, referring to current Sandoval’s music tour amid the controversy. “I think that’s one thing I’ve gleaned from all the people in the restaurant. They just don’t understand, like the lack of remorse. I know he f—king regrets it. But he doesn’t do a good job of showing that.”

Schwartz also shared that he was no longer in the know when it comes to Sandoval’s personal life, saying, “I have no clue and it could not make me happier, I don’t want to know any secrets.”