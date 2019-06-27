Almost Mr. and Mrs. Taylor! Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to finally call each other husband and wife, as they revealed they have picked up their marriage license days before their wedding.

Taylor, 39, shared the update with fans via Twitter on Wednesday, June 26. He posted a picture that featured himself beside Cartwright, 30, as they went to get the necessary paperwork at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

“Marrying my best friend in a few days..,” Taylor tweeted. His post also included a string of emojis, such as the ring emoji, and a hashtag that read: “#jaxandbrittany.”

Before this, Taylor also shared a selfie with his soon-to-be wife. The duo were pictured smiling as they held up their marriage license together outside of the Clark County Courthouse. The cute snap incorporated the hashtags “#jaxgotitwright” and “#jaxandbrittany.”

Marrying my best friend in a few days.. 💃🏻💍🕺🏻 #jaxandbrittany pic.twitter.com/iH3QyLNu4m — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) June 26, 2019

Taylor and Cartwright began dating in 2015. The Michigan native popped the question to his future bride with a 3-carat diamond ring at the Neptune Net restaurant in Malibu, California, in June 2018.

“She said yes!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season,” he said via Instagram at the time of the engagement. “I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!”

Taylor shared with Us Weekly details about the couple’s proposal. He noted how Neptune Net is a restaurant the pair has been to “a few times” and his father also “really loved” the spot when he visited.

“You can see the sun setting, the dolphins are out and surfers, so it’s kind of just fun to have some crabs and dinner there, so I thought I would do it there just because it meant so much to me and my father and us,” Taylor told Us. “It had a lot of meaning all around.”

The Bravo stars are expected to wed at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, on Saturday, June 29.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!