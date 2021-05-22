Two months after giving birth to daughter Ocean, Lala Kent has filled her Gucci diaper bag with great gear!

“I got it from my mom, who is Ocean’s Gigi, because a good Gigi always buys Gucci,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Bravo personality fills the purse with a range of products, from pacifiers and hand sanitizer to lip gloss and extra outfits.

“I bring a swaddle because newborns love to be cuddled up,” the reality star adds. “Wipes by Pampers, always a burp cloth. A changing pad [because] while I’m shopping at Gucci, she may need to change. They’ll be thrilled about that.”

The Utah native specifically tells Us that she loves Honest Company’s diaper rash cream and “digs” the Pampers brand. “Good job on everybody telling me to get those,” the Give Them Lala author says.

Kent, who shares her baby girl with fiancé Randall Emmett, went on to tell Us about the snacks she craves while out and about. “I cannot get enough of the chicken salad from Whole Foods on a croissant,” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO says. “I mean, I down them.”

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast cohost adds that she hasn’t progressed to bringing her own extra outfits on outings — yet. “I’m going to do that because I don’t really want to learn to do that because I have spit up all over me,” she says. “I [should] pack it fresh.”

Kent gave birth to Ocean in March, telling Us exclusively in April that “waking up to feed her” has been the hardest part of parenthood.

“I’m a sleeper,” she explained at the time. “No one really prepares you. When your baby’s crying, there’s, like, not something on them that says like, ‘Oh, she’s hungry [or needs a] diaper change.’ Then when you complete all the things that they say it could be and she’s still screaming, it’s upsetting because you want to fix it and you also want it to stop.”

As for her breast-feeding experience, the new mom has had an “amazing” time nursing Ocean.

For more of Kent’s favorite baby products, from books to bottles, watch the video above.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi