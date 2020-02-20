Queen-Elizabeth-II-Reveals-She-Had-Braces-as-a-Child

Just like Us! Queen Elizabeth II is in a league of her own when it comes to most things in life, but being immune to braces as a child is not one of them.

“I had wires, luckily it was a very long time ago,” Her Majesty, 93, told a 10-year-old boy being fitted for his braces during a visit to the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals at UCLH on Wednesday, February 19.

The Queen assured the young boy that getting wires isn’t the end of the world. “I think it’s worth it, in the end” she said.

The Monarch is one of many royals in her lineage to have had a little help getting their teeth straight over the years. Her grandchildren, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were all photographed as children with mouths full of metal.

While visiting the hospital, the Queen wore a bright purple coat dress and hat, paired with a black handbag, gloves and matching loafers — keeping with her colorful ensemble tradition.

The same day, the British royal and other members of the family acknowledged Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday on social media amid his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years,” the royal family’s official Instagram page read on Wednesday. “Happy Birthday to The Duke of York.”

The tribute to the Duke of York featured a black-and-white portrait of Andrew as an infant, as well as a recent shot of him.

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, shared a photo of the royal with two of his dogs via her Instagram page writing, “Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew.” The couple’s youngest daughter, Eugenie, 29, also gave her father a shout-out on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Papa!” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself riding a pony and her dad walking alongside her.

A few days prior, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the British Monarch is focused on keeping her family intact — especially when it comes to her grandsons Prince William and Harry, 35, now that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have stepped back as members of the royal family.

“The Queen’s hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March — even though there’s still tension behind closed doors,” the insider told Us on February 13. “It’ll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together.”

After arriving in Canada to reunite with Meghan, 38, and the pair’s 9-month-old son Archie, in January, Harry has plans to return to London soon, according to a source.

The former military pilot is set to appear at a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi for his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir, royal correspondent Omid Scobie reported on Wednesday, February 19. The couple is also attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London on March 7.