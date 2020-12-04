In mourning. Queen Elizabeth II has lost another pet with the death of her dog Vulcan, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, December 4. The Dachshund-Corgi mix passed away during lockdown.

The dorgi died at Windsor Castle, where the queen, 94, and husband Prince Philip retreated to in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth is now left with one dog, a dorgi named Candy. The animal lover is known for her affinity for canines, having kept them at her side throughout her reign.

One of the monarch’s Corgis, Willow, died in April 2018 following a long battle with cancer. Willow was the last descendant of Elizabeth’s first Corgi, Susan, whom she received as a gift on her 18th birthday. Willow was of the 14th generation to come from Susan’s line.

The royal’s final Corgi, Whisper, died in October 2018. She adopted the dog in 2016 following the death of her gatekeeper, Bill Fenwick, who originally owned the pet. Fenwick’s wife, Nancy, previously took care of Elizabeth’s dogs when she traveled for her royal duties.

Weeks before Vulcan’s death, the queen’s grandson Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, announced the death of their family dog, Lupo. “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” the couple captioned an Instagram photo of the Cocker Spaniel on November 22. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 38, welcomed Lupo into their family before the births of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. Kate’s brother, James Middleton, gave the pet, who was bred from a dog owned by their parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, to the couple as a wedding present in 2011.

“My little treat to them was to give them a puppy,” James, 33, explained to ABC News at the time. “And Lupo was their gift.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of their royal relatives by adopting a black Labrador named Pula in August 2018. The former actress, 39, already had a beagle named Guy before she married the prince, 36, in May 2018.