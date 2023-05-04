The Force is strong with her. Rachel Bilson showed off a deck of Star Wars cards featuring her ex Hayden Christensen in honor of Star Wars Day.

The O.C. alum, 41, shared a photo of the cards via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 4, adding the hashtag, “MayThe4thBeWithYou.” (Fans of the franchise have long celebrated the date as a holiday, in reference to the saga’s famous catchphrase, “May the Force be with you.”)

Bilson’s deck is a regular deck of playing cards, but each card shows a different character from the film series. Christensen, 42, appears as Anakin Skywalker on the ace of diamonds card. Other cards in the photo featured Harrison Ford as Han Solo, the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu.

The Hart of Dixie veteran and Christensen — who share daughter Briar Rose, 8 — began dating in 2008 after meeting on the set of their movie Jumper. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2017 that the duo called it quits after nearly 10 years together. “She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.”

One month later, a source told Us that Emma Roberts was at the center of the duo’s split. According to The Blast, Bilson found text messages between Christensen and his Little Italy costar, 32, which led her to believe that the two were having an inappropriate relationship.

In the years since, however, the pair have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship.

“It’s been going pretty well,” Bilson exclusively told Us in December 2020 when asked about how the pair were handling parenthood amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s also nice because you’re stuck in the house [because of lockdowns]. So, for her to have another house to go to, I think that’s actually been helpful. So, all in all, it’s been good.”

The Nashville alum went on to joke that Briar Rose has no idea her dad played one of the most famous movie villains of all time. “When that [time] comes, I don’t know how that’ll probably fare in school because nobody will mess with her!” Bilson quipped.

Several months later, the Life Happens actress revealed that her daughter knew her dad was in Star Wars but still hadn’t seen any of the movies. “I’d like to keep it that way,” Bilson said during an April 2021 interview on the “Betches Mom” podcast. “Thank God [she hasn’t seen them], because he kills children [in the movies], so let’s keep that from her until she’s, like, 80.”

When Christensen reprised his role as Anakin in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ last year, the Shattered Glass actor said that Briar Rose actually helped him get back in the swing of wielding a lightsaber. “We have a couple lightsabers kicking around the house,” the Life as a House actor explained during a June 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “She was my first lightsaber training partner when I came back to the Obi-Wan show.”

Even then, however, Briar Rose hadn’t seen any of her dad’s work in the films. “She knows Daddy’s Darth Vader, [but] she’s never seen Daddy as Darth Vader,” the Canada native said. “I’m still waiting a little bit, you know, until that happens. I might show her the prequels soon, but still, there’s some scenes we might have to fast forward through.”