Rachel Brosnahan Pays Tribute to Kate Spade’s Dad, Her Grandfather

Rachel Brosnahan is mourning the loss of her grandfather Earl “Frank” Brosnahan Jr., Kate Spade’s dad. Earl passed away just hours before the fashion designer’s public funeral, which was held in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, June 21.

“We lost my grandfather Frank last night. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke a whole room leaned in,” the House of Cards alum captioned an Instagram pic on Friday. “He was tough as nails but gentle as can be, stubborn as a mule, and had a wicked sense of humor. He will be deeply, deeply missed. I’d like to think that he and Katy are out there somewhere singing an off key rendition of ‘Danny Boy’ and sharing a pint.”

In the sweet photo, Earl smiled as he dined on dessert and wine while wearing a party hat. He passed away at home surrounded by family at age 89.

His death came two weeks after Kate died by suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5 at the age of 55. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with,” Brosnahan wrote earlier this month following the news. “She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent.”

Kate’s estranged husband and longtime business partner, Andy Spade, attended her ceremony on Thursday. The pair are parents of daughter Francis Beatrix, 13.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to ASPCA or Wayside Waifs, a no-kill animal shelter in Kansas City. Days earlier, Kate Spade New York announced it would donate $1 million to mental health awareness in honor of the late star.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).