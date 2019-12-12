Everything’s bigger in Texas … even Christmas! Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo will be changing their location for their first married Christmas from Miami to Dallas.

“This year we are spending it in Dallas. We spent the last two in Miami,” the Bachelorette alum, 34, told E! News on Thursday, December 12. “For my family, it will be one of the most low-key Christmases we will ever have because my nephews are going to visit the other half of our family, so it will be super chill, just exchanging a few gifts Christmas morning.”

The Ghosted cohost noted her usual family celebrations include “typically do[ing] a big brunch. During the evening, we usually go to a movie.”

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in August in Mexico and honeymooned in Greece, have embraced the holidays this season, a lot of which has to do with her name change, the “Game Night” radio cohost said.

“This year, as the first year of being Mrs. Abasolo, I have really taken in decorating,” Lindsay told the publication. “I got our stockings with our letters on it. I went Christmas shopping with his mom.”

She added: “It’s not our first Christmas together, but it is as a married couple and I have really been stepping it up a notch.”

The duo, who got engaged during season 13 of The Bachelorette when Abasolo, 39, popped the question and won the final rose, could be celebrating their first married Christmas and only one without children this year … if things go according to their plans.

“We hope [to have kids] sooner rather than later,” the Texas native told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “We’re not preventing it, but if we’re planning, [we’ll have kids] in the next year.”

Abasolo is also on board with expanding their family telling Us, he’s “as read as [he’ll] ever be.”

“We definitely are on the same page in what we want,” the “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost said, noting that she knows she’ll be the stricter parent between them. “[That’s] me. Easy,” she said.