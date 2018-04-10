She didn’t see it coming! Rachel Lindsay was taken aback when she learned that The Bachelor: Winter Games’ Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy split.

“Now Dean and Lesley? I actually thought they were a pretty good match for each other,” the former Bachelorette, 32, said during her visit to Ben Higgins’ and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast on Monday, April 9. “I thought that they seemed to have a lot of the same interests — like personalities that meshed really well together — and I thought that they were gonna work out.”

Lindsay noted that Unglert, who placed fourth on her Bachelorette season last year, and Murphy had real potential. “I didn’t think that they were going to be running down the aisle anytime soon, but I definitely thought that they were going to be boyfriend and girlfriend for a while,” the Dallas-based attorney explained. “So I was shocked that it ended so quickly.”

The startup recruiter, 26, and the travel blogger, 30, called it quits earlier this month after four months together. Murphy addressed the split via Instagram on Sunday, April 8, in a lengthy post.

“I spent 5 years away from Bachelor Nation as I lived abroad and traveled for work. I came back to Winter Games because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before. Through the Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life,” she wrote. “I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and to be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything. All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves.”

Added The Bachelor alum: “Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready. Out with the old, in with the TRUE. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season. Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.”

Unglert commented on the breakup one day earlier, hinting on Instagram that he may not be ready for love and commitment. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to,” the Venice beach resident wrote. “Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

The Bachelorette vet gave Murphy a key to his apartment on The Bachelor: World Tells All special in February.

“I think the love blossomed after Winter Games wrapped. I think that was the initial meeting … Then we took it off camera and that’s where everything really, really took off,” Murphy told Us Weekly at the time. “Unglert then chimed in, “I think we’re both affectionate people and we both require a lot of time with our significant other.”

