



Getting it right! Rachel Lindsay dished about her hefty pre-wedding to-do list in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 20 — and the lead-up sounds all too stressful.

“When I tell y’all today has been a day, it’s been a day. Let’s just start from the top,” Lindsay, 34, began.

The former Bachelorette star shared in a video update that her hair, which was cutely accessorized with a cheetah print scarf, was “a mess” after she attempted to take her braids out unsuccessfully the night before. Lindsay revealed that she still has a “quadrant of braids” beneath the scarf “while the rest of it is just an afro underneath.”

From there, in several videos, Lindsay continued to list what she needs to complete before her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Bryan Abasolo.

“I went to drop off my dog today because, obviously, we’re gearing up for the wedding. That took longer than expected,” she continued. “Then I was stuck in traffic. Then I went and got my nails done, which look fantastic. Thank you, Valentina, from Vanity Projects. Then I got stuck in the parking garage because it did not work. I was there for 20 minutes with people honking at me. [They] didn’t care that it didn’t work, just wanted to keep honking at me as if it was my fault. I was finally let out, stuck in more traffic. [I] went to get my lashes done, which look fantastic — and my eyebrows. Thank you, Browlash Studio.”

Lindsay noted that “the list goes on” and there was “a list of things” she still needed to accomplish. However, she is heading out for her destination wedding on Thursday, August 22.

Lindsay and the Florida native, 39, got engaged during the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette in 2017. In February, the former attorney revealed to Us Weekly that her husband-to-be has let her take charge with planning their special day.

“Occasionally [he’ll] say something, but it’s more of like, ‘What am I going to wear?’ He asks those types of questions and I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’” she exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s very much so, like, ‘You’ve got this!’”

Abasolo, meanwhile, had a jam-packed bachelor party Miami with his close pals ahead of the ceremony. He hilariously revealed on Monday, August 19, that he was “still recovering” from the weekend’s festivities.

Lindsay celebrated her upcoming nuptials in July with a bachelorette party in Costa Rica. Fellow Bachelor alums Kristina Schulman, Bibiana Julian, Alexis Waters and Whitney Fransway were in attendance.

