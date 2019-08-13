



Owning it! Rachel Lindsay is about to marry Bryan Abasolo, the man she met and got engaged to on season 13 of The Bachelorette. However, she just revealed that before she accepted his proposal, she slept with someone else in the fantasy suite.

“You know what I can confess? People are always like, ‘We’re you intimate with everyone in the Fantasy Suites?’ Two out of three,” she told Access Hollywood during a segment on Tuesday, August 13. “I have never said that before!”

While Lindsay, 34, won’t reveal which of her three finalists — Abasolo, Peter Kraus or Eric Bigger — she hooked up with during the season, she did tell her soon-to-be husband.

“I was very honest with Bryan. But he knows, I was very honest in the beginning, and we weren’t together technically, right?” she quipped. “It doesn’t count until you put a ring on it!”

Cleary, the chiropractor, 39, was OK with her confessions: The pair are set to tie the knot this summer after two years together. “It’s going to be in, like, a Caribbean area. It’s going to be at night. It’s going to be on a rooftop, so it’ll be laid back,” the Bachelor alum told Us on August 2. “I guess it’s just the vibe that I want. The attire is Island Chic.”

Lindsay doesn’t have a bridal party, but plans to get ready with her fiancé’s sisters, her sisters and “the moms” ahead of the ceremony. “Everything has been so effortless working with [event planner] Mike [Russo] and planning the whole wedding,” she continued. “I have no doubt that that’s how the day of it’s going to be.”

The couple also chose not to televise the nuptials.

“I’m actually kind of glad it’s that way, because everything Bryan and I have done in our relationship has been so public and I’ve never been one that wanted it that way,” she shared in February. “I’m grateful for what’s come of all of it, but I’m glad that we’ll be in control of our wedding. We’ll determine who’s there, where they sit, the color, all that good stuff, and it will be very personal to us.”

