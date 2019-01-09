So uncomfortable! Rami Malek appeared to get awkwardly snubbed by presenter Nicole Kidman at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6, and he thinks the encounter was just as cringeworthy as the rest of the world.

The Mr. Robot star, 37, had an unpleasant interaction with the Big Little Lies actress, 51, as he and the rest of the Bohemian Rhapsody cast and crew went up to accept the award for Best Motion Picture — Drama. Malek tried to get Kidman’s attention multiple times, first by gesturing to her with his hands and then even touching her back. Unfortunately, the Australian actress wasn’t aware of his attempts.

The Los Angeles native appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 8, and host Jimmy Kimmel showed Malek the awkward video for the first time. The Papillon actor put his head in his hands after watching and explained, “I’ve known her for many years, despite as it may seem in that video, so I thought I could easily go up and say hi.”

He added, “But in a moment like that … it was very awkward. I have a feeling this is probably haunting me on the internet. That’s alright.”

While Malek’s experience with Kidman wasn’t the best, he had a lovely time with her husband, country singer Keith Urban. “I got love from Keith that night,” Malek continued. “[He’s a] massive Queen fan.”

Earlier Sunday evening, another slightly unusual interaction between Malek and a different celebrity was caught on camera. Journalist Scott Feinberg recorded the moment when the Voyage of Doctor Dolittle voice actor met Lady Gaga for the first time, including when he basically bowed after he walked away from their short chat.

Malek’s awkward moments with celebrities at the Golden Globes were definitely outweighed by the positives, however. In addition to Bohemian Rhapsody taking home the night’s top award, Malek also won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic.

