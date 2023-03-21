Raquel Leviss Says She 'Can Relate' to Bryiana Dyrdek's Autism Diagnosis

Raquel Leviss voiced her support after fellow former pageant Bryiana Dyrdek revealed her autism diagnosis.

The Iconic Beauty president, 31, announced the news in an emotional statement on Monday, March 20, telling her Instagram followers that she had been “privately processing” for several months before coming forward to share her story. She added that she has “finally reached the acceptance phase of [her] late diagnosis” and is “filled with more hope and peace than ever before.”

Leviss, 28, quickly chimed in with a positive message. “I can relate 💖💖💖,” the Vanderpump Rules personality commented. “Sending you love Bryiana 💛.”

Rob Dyrdek — who exchanged vows with Bryiana in 2015 — also praised his wife in the comments section. “Brave, beautiful and truly special. You are a gift to this world. You have always been perfect and always will be. Love you so much,” the MTV personality, 48, wrote.

Leviss, for her part, has not publicly discussed having autism before. Us Weekly has reached out to her rep for comment.

The Bravolebrity has been relatively quiet on social media since her affair with costar Tom Sandoval came to light earlier this month. Us confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix had split after nine years of dating due to the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur’s infidelity.

Five days after the scandal made headlines, Leviss broke her silence via Instagram.

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” the California native wrote in the lengthy statement, acknowledging that she is “not a victim” and “deeply regret[s]” hurting Madix, 37.

She continued: “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health.”

Amid the controversy, Pump Rules resumed filming after previously wrapping production on season 10. The midseason trailer — which dropped on Monday — featured the first glimpses of footage shot after the cheating scandal was uncovered.

“I wish we both would have tried harder,” Sandoval tells Madix in the teaser, to which she responds, “You don’t deserve one f—king tear from me.”

At the end of the trailer, the TomTom cofounder asks the Florida native if she wants anything from the kitchen. “For you to die,” Madix replies.

After the teaser dropped, Pump Rules cast members shared their thoughts via social media.

“I watched the midseason trailer, like, 40 times and I can’t believe it – it’s insane,” Katie Maloney said via her Instagram Story on Monday. “I was there and I’m, like, shook cause the rest of the season is so good, like, you’re not ready. You’re not ready, it’s so good. So, let’s burn some bitches down.”

Scheana Shay also weighed in. “I just watched the midseason trailer, like, 10 times. If you haven’t seen it — holy s—t, it’s insane,” she said via her own Story.

Leviss and Shay, 37, were close friends before the former’s affair with the Missouri native sent shock waves through the cast. The former Miss Sonoma County filed a restraining order against the “Good As Gold” singer on March 7, alleging that Shay had shoved her against a brick wall and punched her in the face after learning of her relationship with Sandoval.

Shay has denied the allegations via her attorney, Neama Rahmani. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Rahmani exclusively told Us in a statement on March 9. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

The legal practitioner later told Us that the temporary restraining order will be in place until at least March 29, when a hearing will take place to determine whether the order should be made permanent. The order of protection could affect the season 10 reunion of Pump Rules, which is set to be filmed later this month.

“I don’t know what Bravo’s gonna do … but I do know that Scheana is gonna obey that restraining order. She’s gonna stay 100 yards away from Raquel. She’s not gonna contact Raquel, either directly or through an intermediary,” Rahmani explained to Us on Thursday, March 16. “So, I don’t know how that’s gonna affect the reunion — if the reunion is gonna be pushed or it’s gonna happen in some other way. I think that’s really a question for Bravo executives.”