Taylor Swift, Hilary Duff and Lauren Conrad joined forces on the cover of Us Weekly‘s Style Issue in October 2008.

Coming together for an epic interview (and photo shoot!), the trio dished on their love of online shopping, thoughts on wearing the same outfit twice and how much they really spend on clothing — while also sharing secrets about their upcoming projects, like Swift’s now-iconic album Fearless.

Swift, now 34, rocked her iconic curls for the shoot and swept her bangs to the side. The singer has switched up her signature hairstyles over the years, from bouncy blowouts to chic bobs and everything in between. More recently, fans have started to notice her curly tresses coming back.

Since appearing on Us‘ cover in 2008, Swift rerecorded a new version of Fearless with previously unheard songs from her vault, released nine new albums and added 10 more Grammy Awards to her trophy collection.

Conrad, for her part, followed up her time on Laguna Beach and The Hills with business ventures. She’s published nine books and welcomed two children with her husband of 10 years, William Tell.

Fans of Duff, meanwhile, saw her return to TV on Younger from 2015 to 2021 and How I Met Your Father from 2022 to 2023 following her Disney Channel success. Like Conrad, Duff has expanded her family. She shares a son with ex Mike Comrie and three daughters with husband Matthew Koma.

Elsewhere in Ye Olde Us, Hollywood was mourning the loss of legendary actor Paul Newman, who died in September 2008 at age 83. Us shared the sweet love story of his more-than-50-year marriage to actress Joanne Woodward, which the Oscar winner once said was so successful due to a combo of “lust and respect and patience.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were basking in a similar kind of love back in 2008 after welcoming twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple — who eventually split in 2016 after two years of marriage and have since been locked in a messy legal battle — made headlines for scooping up a new pad that cost a whopping $36,000 a week.

