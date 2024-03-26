Porsha Williams has demanded an emergency hearing after allegedly being locked out of her home by her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

Williams, 42, claimed Guobadia, 59, changed the locks on their Atlanta residence to prevent her attempts “to access her home, seemingly to be vindictive and retaliatory for wanting to divorce him,” according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

The reality star further claimed that, in the event of a divorce, the couple’s prenup stipulates that Guobadia would vacate the home within 30 days of filing. Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia on February 22 after 15 months of marriage. Guobadia allegedly requested an extension that would have allowed him to stay in the house until March 31, but Williams denied it.

Once the proposal was shot down, the legal documents claim Guobadia “disabled her access to the gate of the Marital Residence, effectively blocking her ability to access her own residence.”

Williams was eventually able to access the gate, but then Guobadia allegedly “disabled Wife’s access to the residence, changed the locks, and changed the garage code almost immediately after Wife left the residence.”

Further, Williams’ attorney was told Guobadia had obtained a new lawyer who indicated Guobadia had no intention of leaving the home. Calling Guobadia’s behavior “erratic,” Williams said her daughter Pilar, 5, had also been “displaced from the residence.”

Despite his insistence to stand his ground, the legal filing indicated Guobadia is not even in the country at the moment, rather currently spending time in Dubai.

In separate legal documents obtained by Page Six on Monday, March 25, Guobadia claimed Williams had brought “an armed gunman” to their home. The documents allege Williams left their home and returned with “a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown.”

On Thursday, March 21, Guobadia called the police to “maintain the peace.” Three days later on Sunday, March 24, Williams allegedly forced her way into their home with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, where Guobadia claimed they disengaged security cameras and “tampered with items and evidence.”

After the couple’s split was announced, Williams broke her silence via Instagram on February, 25, thanking fans for their “prayers & support.”

Williams’ divorce filing came just over a week after she announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she left after season 13 in 2021.