Erika Jayne admitted that Lisa Vanderpump’s departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills brought the cast closer together.

“There was a big shift last year. We lost a cast member … in the middle of conflicts. But when that happens, the five of us, we became close,” the “Roller Coaster” singer, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively, while promoting the Bravo show’s upcoming season. “I think that certain things bond you.”

Erika continued, “It’s been years now that I’ve known these women and because of that experience, I think that we all opened up a little bit more to each other. Things are different whenever you shift.”

In the wake of the 59-year-old restaurateur’s exit, Erika revealed that the “Puppy Gate” conflict was also put to rest. The scandal, which involved many of the RHOBH stars during season 9, stemmed from Dorit Kemsley adopting a pup from Vanderpump Dogs that ultimately ended up in a kill shelter.

Meanwhile, Erika stated that “people have moved on” from the Puppy Gate debacle. “I mean, there may be one [mention of it in season 10]. I certainly did not,” she shared, adding that it’s “in the past” for her.

“We have a really nice cast of hardworking women that have shown up and made the best show possible, and given our hearts, soul, family, time, money,” she continued. “I get irritated when I keep hearing the past, because we are in this present moment and we have worked our asses off to create a great show.”

Lisa confirmed to Us exclusively in June 2019 that she would part ways with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise after nine seasons. She noted that she chose to leave the series after experiencing “a very difficult year,” both personally and professionally.

“I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas,” she explained. “The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Fellow Beverly Hills Housewife Teddi Mellencamp, for her part, told Us exclusively on Tuesday that she hasn’t been in contact with the SUR owner following their previous beef. “I haven’t seen her at all, but you know, before I had met her on the show I had never seen her at all either,” Teddi, 38, said at the time.

While teasing what’s to come in season 10, Erika told Us on Tuesday what she was most surprised about during filming. “I think that the Denise [Richards] storyline is very interesting. It was surprising, the alleged activity between she and Brandi [Glanville],” she explained, referencing the rumored affair between her costars. “I wasn’t expecting that. For me, that was a twist.”

Erika added, “Teddi being pregnant was also very shocking. I think I cried when I found out she was pregnant, just because I was so overwhelmed for her. I think those would be my two biggest ones.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season 10 on Bravo on Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi