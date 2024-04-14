Kyle Richards and Paris Hilton enjoyed some family bonding time while at Coachella.

The twosome were with Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum, and a few friends watching No Doubt on Saturday, April 13, an eyewitness told Us Weekly. Richards’ BFF Morgan Wade was not with the group, per the insider. (Wade’s The Obsessed Tour kicked off on Sunday, April 14, in Tennessee.)

Richards, 55, shared a clip via her Instagram Story rocking out to No Doubt’s music alongside Kesha and Hilton, 43.

In another pic, Hilton was all smiles as she posed for a selfie with her aunt. Richards paired the pic with the song “Twinnem” by Coi Leray, which has lyrics that read, “Yeah, that’s my twinnem. Go best friend.”

The public outing comes one month after Hilton made headlines for clapping back at Richards’ ex Mauricio Umansky. (Us confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage.)

In March, Netflix unveiled a preview of Umansky’s season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills. In the sneak preview, Umansky detailed his falling out with his brother-in-law and Paris’ dad, Rick Hilton.

“I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton and Hyland,” he said in the clip. “And when I say f–ked, you know like today, I’m happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton and Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

Umansky added during a confessional, “I think Hilton and Hyland is an amazing company, and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them. And I am Rick’s brother-in-law. But unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, [my wife] Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her.”

After the clip was uploaded online, Paris slammed Umansky’s choice to relive their family drama. “My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road,” Paris commented on the Queen of Bravo Instagram account. “He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It’s enough already.”

When Richards was asked about the teaser, she said she was hoping to have a break from the drama after Bravo finished airing season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in March.

“I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again,” she said on Amazon Live in March. “For me, it was like, ‘Ahh the reunion is done. Thank God. I can exhale and relax a little.’ But no, not too soon Kyle. There’s more stuff coming.”

Richards continued, “My family is all in the public eye, and it’s a weird thing. I’m on television. My niece is on television. My sister is on television. My family is on television. It’s a lot. What can I say?”