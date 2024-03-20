Kyle Richards is trying her best to avoid any drama surrounding Paris Hilton and Mauricio Umansky.

While participating in an Amazon Live on Tuesday, March 19, Richards, 55, said she has not spoken to Hilton, 43, about her recent social media comments about Umansky, 53, and his show, Buying Beverly Hills.

“She spoke to her cousins, and they cleared all that up,” Richards said. “I really was just like, ‘No. Please no more.’ I can’t handle any more things.”

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed a preview of the reality show’s second season starring Umansky and his daughters Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie. In the clip, Umanksy opened up about his fallout with his brother-in-law and Paris’ dad, Rick Hilton.

Related: Everything to Know About 'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc. Buying Beverly Hills is coming back for another season of real estate — and will deliver even more coworker and family drama. The Netflix series follows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Mauricio Umansky and the agents and clients of his California real estate company, The Agency. Helping Umansky […]

“I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton and Hyland,” he said in the preview. “And when I say f–ked, you know like today, I’m happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton and Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

In a confessional, Umansky added, “I think Hilton and Hyland is an amazing company, and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them. And I am Rick’s brother-in-law. But unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, [my wife] Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her.”

After the clip began to spread online, Paris spoke out on social media and criticized Umansky’s decision to relive family drama.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road,” Paris commented on the Queen of Bravo Instagram account. “He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It’s enough already.”

When asked about the Buying Beverly Hills sneak preview, Richards said she was hoping to have a break from the drama after Bravo finished airing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion earlier this month.

“I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again,” she said on Amazon Live. “For me, it was like, ‘Ahh the reunion is done. Thank God. I can exhale and relax a little.’ But no, not too soon Kyle. There’s more stuff coming.”

Richards continued, “My family is all in the public eye, and it’s a weird thing. I’m on television. My niece is on television. My sister is on television. My family is on television. It’s a lot. What can I say?”

Related: RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Cutest Moments With Daughters Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters — even after separating in 2023. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with her and Umansky’s first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather […]

The headlines and scrutiny surrounding Richards and her family has the Bravo star questioning her future on reality TV.

When asked if she has plans to continue with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards said, “I can’t answer that today.”

“I need more time to collect my thoughts and step away for a little bit to see how I feel,” she said before revealing who she is still in touch with since filming wrapped. “I had dinner with Sutton [Stracke]. I messaged with Erika [Jayne], talked about getting together with Garcelle [Beauvais]. I’ve DMed with Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Annemarie [Wiley]. I haven’t really hung out with anyone yet. I was away and I kind of had to decompress.”