PK Kemsley’s latest trip to London has turned into a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

While spending time in England, the Bravo reality star was able to meet up with his longtime costar and friend Mauricio Umansky.

“Reunited in London @Mumansky18,” Kemsley, 56, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 1, as “Reunited” by Peaches & Herb played in the background.

In the photo, Umansky, 54, sported a black jacket with a matching v-neck t-shirt. As for Kemsley, he also opted for a black jacket with a white t-shirt and sunglasses.

Related: All the Signs That ‘RHOBH’ Stars Dorit and PK Kemsley Were Headed for a Split Rich Polk/Bravo ; APEX/MEGA Dorit and PK Kemsley’s separation was a shock to some, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw the same signs Erika Girardi did. While taking the stage at BravoCon in October 2022, Girardi was asked which Bravo couple would be the next to split — and she named Dorit […]

“He’s having the glow up!” one user wrote on a Bravo fansite as Kemsley smiled in the snap. Another fan wrote, “PK and Mo are looking so much better.”

It’s been a year of change for both Umansky and Kemsley. In May, PK and his wife, Dorit Kemsley, announced they were taking time apart after nearly a decade of marriage. In a joint statement, the pair said they planned to “reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.” (The pair share son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8.)

In June, PK also celebrated a milestone in his health and wellness journey. During Father’s Day weekend, the businessman revealed to fans that he has been sober for nearly all of 2024.

“On Father’s Day the greatest gift I can give my 5 kids is to remain sober,” he captioned an Instagram post on June 16. “Grateful and proud to say this weekend I am 6 months. Happy Father’s Day to all you great dads out there doing your best.”

As for Umansky, he continues to adjust to his relationship status nearly a year after he and Kyle Richards announced their split after 27 years of marriage. While the pair have not filed for divorce yet, they are living separately.

The Buying Beverly Hills star and Richards, however, continue to remain friendly. In celebration of Umansky’s 54th birthday in June, the duo reunited with other family members for dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

While PK and Umansky’s realities at home may be evolving, their friendship appears to be remaining strong. As their trip to London continued into July, the duo met up with friends, including musician Boy George.

“Primrose Hill moments,” PK wrote via his Instagram Stories on July 1 alongside a selfie with Umansky and their friend group.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming. Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date.