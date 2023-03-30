Finding herself! Meghan King is getting real about her decision to expand her dating pool to include women.

“I opened up my dating app to women. We meet and I’ve never done this before and I have thought about [women],” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 38, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 30. “Sometimes when I look at porn, I look at lesbian porn, but I never thought that my desires were to be with a woman.”

She continued: “I’m like, ‘What if there is something there? What if I am a lesbian? What if I’m bi?’ So I meet this chick, we go to this party, and we decide to stay together in New York for three nights. The first night, the woman and I hook up at the Yale Club. So, we’re hooking up, we’re hooking up in bed, I’m like, ‘This is fun or whatever.'”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former Bravo star, who has been married three times, has often been candid about the state of her love life. She was first married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. Three years after her first divorce, she moved on with Jim Edmonds. The duo wed in 2014 but separated five years later. In 2021, King had a whirlwind romance with Cuffe Biden Owens, tying the knot that October but the twosome annulled their marriage the following year.

At the start of the new year, King wrote a lengthy blog post detailing how she wanted to focus on “living authentically” and opened up about wanting to explore her sexuality.

“I will explore my sexuality if I want to, and I will honor platonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant. I am present,” she penned in January.

Her declaration comes on the heels of a rough year for the Missouri native, who has been dealing with ongoing legal drama with Edmonds, 52.

The pair — who were featured on RHOC for two seasons — separated in 2019 after the retired baseball player was allegedly unfaithful to his estranged wife. Since calling it quits, the exes have been in a messy battle over the custody of their three children: daughter Aspen, 6, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4, and struggled to coparent amicably.

The estranged couple have often alluded to their issues on their respective social media pages. In September 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the blogger filed a temporary restraining order from the sports broadcaster due to “frequent and consistent verbal abuse.” The request was later dropped.

On Tuesday, March 28, King fired back at the former MLB star for filing a request to modify their custody agreement earlier that month.

“I’ve been the primary parent and single mother of my children for 6 years,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “He and his team’s wild claims are untrue, and anyone who is close with me or my children can attest to that — my children have always been and will remain my top priority.”

Edmonds claimed that their current arrangement was “impractical and unworkable.” According to the docs, their current setup has each parent input their custody schedule 30 days in advance until they agree on their days for the month or until a third-party Parent Coordinator intervenes if they can’t come to an agreement themselves.

The retired athlete, for his part, slammed his ex-wife in a statement to Us at the time, calling her “unstable, unfit [and] unwilling to coparent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe.”