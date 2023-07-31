Braunwyn Windham-Burke is still celebrating her engagement to Jennifer Spinner, but her divorce from Sean Burke isn’t yet finalized.

Braunwyn, 45, filed documents on Friday, July 26, to withhold $11,000 per month from Sean’s salary. Per a previous court ordered stipulation, Sean owes his estranged wife $6,000 per month in child support and $5,000 per month in spousal support. The former couple share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 21, Jacob, 18, twins Caden and Curren, 10, Koa, 8, and Hazel, 5. Their four underage children are listed in Friday’s filing.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Burke is currently employed at a company called Economic Transfer Strategies. In an earlier filing, Windham-Burke claimed that her estranged husband “stopped providing any support” for her and their four minor children.

“I have relied on [Sean] for all financial security since I was 20 years old,” Windham-Burke wrote in December 2022 court docs, claiming that she couldn’t offer “basic living expenses [or] expenses for our children” at the time. “I have relied on [Sean] to make all financial decisions for 23 years, and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets.”

Four months later, the parties agreed that Burke would pay $11,000 per month to Windham-Burke beginning on May 1. The decision specified that Burke’s $5,000 spousal support payments would last “until the death of either party, the remarriage of the Petitioner or further order of court.”

Windham-Burke, who came out as a lesbian in late 2020, got engaged to Spinner earlier this month. “Today is one year since I met the love of my life,” Spinner wrote via Instagram on July 15. “Today is also the day that @braunwynwindhamburke asked me to marry her and, of course, I said ‘hell yes.'”

Spinner continued: “Our love is fast, messy, pure, real, and made up of all of the things I used to dream about having when I would daydream during 7th period math. Braunwyn, Sean and the kids have brought things into my life that I never even knew I was missing, and tomorrow looks so much brighter with all of this love and light in it. Yes today. Yes tomorrow. Yes forever my love.”

The couple later told Extra that they’ve already settled on a wedding date: October 19, 2024. “I was thinking a small wedding with just close friends and family, but when you are marrying someone from Long Island, there is no such thing as a small family wedding,” Windham-Burke joked earlier this month. “It’s gonna be fun. … We already have the venue in Nashville.”

Spinner, for her part, noted that she doesn’t think would be “a good Househusband” if Windham-Burke returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County. She needn’t worry, though, because her fiancée said a comeback isn’t in the cards. “I don’t think I would ever do that,” Windham-Burke told Extra of a possible Bravo return.