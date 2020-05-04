Thinking of the Keough family. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough is mourning the loss of her ex-husband — and the father of her kids — Matt Keough.

The 64-year-old former Bravo star shared a throwback photo of Matt in his Oakland Athletics uniform on Sunday, May 3, via Instagram after news of his death broke. The former MLB pitcher was 64.

Jeana’s former costars were quick to send love in the comments section.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to hear about this,” original Orange County Housewife Jo De La Rosa wrote. “Sending love and prayer your way for your heart right now. I’m here if there’s anything you need.”

Fellow OG Vicki Gunvalson added, “Rest in peace Matt.”

Even Tamra Judge, who wasn’t always on good terms with Jeana, reached out. “I’m so sorry for your loss. Big hugs and prayers,” she wrote.

Jeana and Matt, who split in 2007 after 23 years of marriage, share three adult children: Shane, Kara and Colton. Kara was the first to post about her father’s passing on social media. The news came less than a month after the death of her infant son, McCoy.

“Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead,” Kara, 32, wrote alongside a series of throwback photos on Saturday, May 2.

Shane, who also pursued a career in the MLB, shared several photos of his late dad on the baseball field.

“My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders,” Shane, 33, wrote on Saturday. “It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world. You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again – I love dad.”

Hours later, Shane shared a second message about his father.

“Life is perfect until it isn’t and then we work to make it perfect again,” he wrote. “Thank you showing me everyday that perfect is always the goal but it isn’t the only option and that sometimes the s—t hitting the fan can be the best thing to ever happen to you. We succeed every second of everyday; it’s just about whether we want to see those moments or not. Thank you for showing me all the many ways a life can go and preparing me yet again, for mine. Keeping smile it off and enjoy your new club among the clouds. Take it easy.”

Matt’s cause of death has not been made public. Andy Cohen sent his condolences via Twitter, writing, “My heart goes out to the Keough family today. They have really been through it the last couple weeks. Sending them virtual love.”