Brandi Redmond has yet to publicly comment on the video of her husband, Bryan Redmond, cozying up to another woman, but according to Kameron Westcott, her Real Housewives of Dallas costar is “extremely upset” amid the scandal.

“Well, I definitely think the movie or the video was from a long time ago, which obviously there’s absolutely no excuse for it whatsoever, but he has some explaining to do, like, a lot of explaining to do,” Westcott, 38, dished to hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on Wednesday, March 31. “She just had a baby, but yeah, there’s a lot of explaining to do, and I feel for her. I really do.”

The Bravo star added, “I never imagined he would do that to her ever in a million years, so it was a big shock I think for everyone.”

Brandi and Bryan, who are high school sweethearts, made headlines earlier this month after he was seemingly caught cheating via an Instagram video. In the clip, a man who appears to be Bryan wrapped his arm around a woman and kissed her at a crowded club. A rep for the family told Us Weekly at the time they weren’t commenting on the video and asking for privacy.

The video surfaced one month after Brandi gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, a daughter named Brilynn. Brandi and Bryan, who wed in 2003, are also the parents of Brinkley, 11, Brooklyn, 9, and Bruin, 3.

Before the clip of Bryan circulated on Instagram, Stephanie Hollman denied other rumors that he was cheating on his wife.

“I can confirm that this is 100 percent NOT TRUE. These types of far fetched rumors can really hurt people and destroy families,” Hollman commented on the “AllAboutTRH” Instagram about the situation in February. “This girl has been through hell and back this past year and I cannot not speak out on this.”

Hollman’s defense of the Redmond family came after Brandi sparked speculation that she quit RHOD ahead of season 6.

”I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires,” she wrote on February 21 via Instagram. “We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end.”

A source close to production, meanwhile, told Us at the time that “Brandi is still very much part of the show,” which airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.