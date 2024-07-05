Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘RHONY’ Star Jessel Taank Says Family Is ‘Safe’ After Caribbean Hurricane Beryl During Vacation

By
Feature HONY Jessel Taank Says Her Family Is Safe After Caribbean Hurricane
Jessel TaankSteven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank and her family are OK after a Category 4 hurricane swept through Jamaica in the middle of their summer vacation.

“It’s over. Thank you to the incredible staff @halfmoonjamaica for thinking through every detail and making sure we were all safe,” Taank, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, July 4.

Taank and husband Pavit Randhawa had been vacationing in the Caribbean with their twin sons Kai and Rio, both 2, when Hurricane Beryl struck the island. The tropical storm devastated areas in both Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and at least 10 people died due to the weather incident.

Taank shared storm footage from the family’s hotel room, noting via Instagram Story that they had lost power and were struggling to keep their toddlers entertained in the dark.

Nicky Hilton Reese Witherspoon and More Celebrities in Europe for Summer Vacation 2024 Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes

Related: Celebrities Share Their 2024 Summer Vacation Photos

After the sun returned on Thursday, Taank and Randhawa, 44, were able to resume their vacation mindset. The Bravo star shared additional selfies of her blue swimsuit and Randhawa playing in the sand with one of their sons.

HONY Jessel Taank Says Her Family Is Safe After Caribbean Hurricane
Courtesy of Jessel Taank/Instagram

Taank, a New York-based publicist, also documents her “very unstructured life” with Randhawa and their kids on RHONY.

“We are two individuals that are married, but I am happily doing my stuff and he is very happily doing his stuff,” Taank exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “If he wants to do something, I will never hold him back, because that’s when I think you start seeing friction in relationships, is when you start being controlling or stifling his character, his personality or his passion to travel and do stuff. I’ve always been very supportive and vice versa.”

HONY Jessel Taank Says Her Family Is Safe After Caribbean Hurricane 2
Courtesy of Jessel Taank/Instagram

The pair’s marriage became a frequent conversation point on RHONY season 14, her debut season, after Taank admitted that they were in a dry spell when Kai and Rio were born.

New RHONY Cast Reveal Which Iconic NY-Related TV Characters They Are

Related: Us Asks the New ‘RHONY’ Cast Which Former Housewife They Identify With Most

“I feel, like, it was just the reality of the situation,” Taank previously told Us in August 2023. “A lot of women maybe don’t talk about, you know, how they’re feeling postpartum.”

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off!

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off! View Deal

HONY Jessel Taank Says Her Family Is Safe After Caribbean Hurricane 3
Courtesy of Jessel Taank/Instagram

She continued, “It was this, like, wave of just … you’ve had a baby, you’ve had a C-section, like, you’re trying to juggle this new schedule, this new life, and you’re trying to get back to what you were before. It was just a lot of components that were adding to that. Plus, you add three years of IVF and all of that, you know, circus drama to the mix. It was very intense.”

According to Taank, Randhawa stood by her side and heard her out, which allowed their bond to become stronger.

Taank also returned for RHONY season 15, where she will likely candidly speak about her life again. Her costar Erin Lichy confirmed to Us last last month that filming “just recently” wrapped. A premiere date has not been announced.

In this article

Jessel Taank

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!