Selling New York City? Kelly Killoren Bensimon may have left her life as a Housewife long behind, but she is open to returning to reality TV one day.

“I’d love to celebrate any show that highlights the world of real estate,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 30, before joking that her busy schedule would provide plenty of material for the project. “I’m a multi-hyphenate — mama-bear of two girls, queen of clean, hunter for the chicest new interiors … I actively work for Foodbank For New York City with my girls. … I’m a real estate broker. My life is a reality show. You can’t make this up.”

Bensimon, who starred on the Bravo series from 2009 to 2011, began working in luxury real estate in 2018. While the career move might have been surprising for some fans, the former model explained that it felt like a fitting next step. “I have been prepared for high-end [and] luxury clients [since] way before I did Housewives,” Benismon told Us. “I had been in the luxury sector during my modeling days, had worked with ELLE magazine, and wrote luxury lifestyle books. It has been a natural and seamless segue.”

She continued: “I consider myself an arbiter of luxury, architecture and interior design. Luxury real estate is a natural progression for me. … It’s a convergence of everything I love to do.”

Even before she earned her real estate license, Bensimon was fascinated by properties and design. “I built and sold my own home,” she explained. “I’ve written seven books on style and lifestyle, [including] one for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and A Dangerous Age, [which is] all about the art world for Simon and Schuster.”

All of those previous experiences set the entrepreneur up for success at the Douglas Elliman Firm, where she works with a “dynamic and exceptional” team of brokers. “I was Rookie of the Year 2021 for selling the number one deal downtown during the pandemic for $41 million,” Bensimon told Us. “Currently, the total of global listings I have is over $274 million. I am so grateful to partner with the most interesting clients [and] sell the most unbelievable properties.”

Of course, not everything has changed for Bensimon since her RHONY days. Fans of her iconic traffic jog will likely be pleased to know that the American Style author is just as dedicated to fitness as ever. “I treat my body like a professional athlete,” she revealed. “I train like a professional athlete. I eat consciously and mindfully. I have to keep up with the Knicks and the Rangers at MSG!”

She does still make time to unwind, though, adding: “I can’t drink beer every day, but somedays, I relax and treat myself.”