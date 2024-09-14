The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks has detailed a “weird” condition she is facing as she undergoes her third breast reduction surgery.

Marks, 52, claimed that her chest continued to grow, in an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, released Friday, September 13.

“My breast tissue doesn’t stop growing!” she said, ahead of RHOSLC’s season 5 premiere. “It’s wild. Seriously, I have this weird issue and I’m hoping this is [my final breast reduction],” she continues. “I never wanted to be that big. I was always supposed to be a small C. ”

Although she did not share the medical reason for the growth, Marks said she believed there was probably a “hormonal” cause.

Touching on whether she’d undergo a fourth breast reduction surgery if her breast tissue didn’t stop growing, Marks responded, “Unless I want to look matronly.”

“So yes, if I have to, I will,” she confirmed. “That’s the thing, clothes are fitting better now. When you have to go up two sizes to accommodate your chest, nothing sits right. It’s just not good.”

Marks has previously spoken about her stance on plastic surgery after fans speculated she had work done.

Taking to her Instagram Story in December, 2020 to answer fans’ questions, Marks said she hadn’t had any facial plastic surgery.

“I have not had any plastic surgery on my face,” the jewelry designer said, but added she had dabbled in procedures that didn’t require her to go under the knife.

“I do like a little bit of Botox,” she revealed.

“But it needs to be done properly. You see, I have movement,” she explained in the clip while moving her eyebrows up and down.

In the social media posts, Marks also revealed that she was “not a fan of filler.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s season 5 is set to kick off within the coming days, with the premiere slated for Wednesday, September 18.

The upcoming season will make for “amazing” television, according to Marks.

“Well, I can’t say much because what made last season so fabulous is that we didn’t tell you anything,” Marks exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “I can tell you [that] I think it’s our best season ever and so do our producers and the whole team.”

She further teased, “It’s going to be amazing.”

Meredith has been a staple on RHOSLC since season 1 alongside Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby.