



Felicity Huffman ’s former Desperate Housewives costar Ricardo Antonio Chavira publicly slammed the actress’ 14-day prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about,” Chavira, 48, tweeted in September. “Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean s–t to these people.”

In a second tweet, he continued, “I saw Eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled w the intricacies of it on a daily basis w all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this s–t.”

The actor starred as Carlos Solis, the husband of Eva Longoria’s character, Gabrielle Solis, on the ABC mystery comedy-drama, which aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012.

Huffman, 56, was sentenced to two weeks behind bars during a September 13 court hearing. She is expected to report to prison on October 25. She must also pay a $30,000 fine and complete a year of supervised release as well as 250 hours of community service.

FBI agents arrested the When They See Us star at gunpoint on March 12 for paying $15,000 to boost her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. She planned to do the same with her 17-year-old daughter, Georgia, whom she also shares with husband William H. Macy, but ultimately opted not to do so.

Huffman accepted responsibility for her actions in a statement released on April 8, saying in part, “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

The Emmy winner formally pleaded guilty to fraud charges on May 13.

Chavira’s tweets stand in stark contrast to his former TV wife Longoria, who was among the 27 people who wrote letters to the judge in the case in support of Huffman ahead of her sentencing.

“There was a time when I was being bullied at work by a co-worker. I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture,” the Young and the Restless alum, 44, wrote in her letter. “Until one day, Felicity told the bully ‘enough’ and it all stopped. … I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity.”

