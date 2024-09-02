Richard Gere wants the world to know he adores his wife, Alejandra Silva.

Gere, 75, bowed down in honor of Silva, 41, as the pair walked the 2024 Venice Film Festival’s Wolfs red carpet premiere on Sunday, September 1.

The Pretty Woman actor bent a knee to the ground and extended his right arm towards a smiling Silva, who graciously accepted her husband’s extravagant gesture.

Gere even dropped his head in the dramatic show of affection, leading red carpet staff and even security officials to pull out their phones and snap the romantic moment.

Gere and Silva, who were married in April 2018 and share two sons, Alexander, 5, and another child, 3, whose name has not been publicly revealed, made the most of their visit to the annual film festival. The couple attended the annual amfAR Gala, also held in Venice, that same day with Gere’s son Homer, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Gere, who is also a stepfather to Silva’s son, Albert, 9, served as an honoree at the prestigious amfAR Gala.

Known for shielding their family from the spotlight, Silva shared a rare look into the couple’s private life to mark Father’s Day in June. The Spanish publicist took to Instagram on June 16 to share photos of Gere with their sons on a beach.

“Happy Father’s Day, to the most wonderful dad four boys could ever wish for,” Silva wrote alongside a carousel of pics. “Your endless patience, love, and dedication are truly remarkable. Happy Father’s Day to the man who is always there for us, making every moment special. Love, Mom, James, Alexander, Albert Homer ♥️♥️ #happyfathersday.”

The sweet post came after Gere told Vanity Fair Spain in an article published on April 16 that he, Silva and his three youngest children were planning to permanently relocate from New York City to the Spanish capital, Madrid.

“For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States,” Gere told the outlet.

The actor celebrated his 75th birthday at the Venice Film Festival and reflected on his role alongside Julia Roberts in 1990’s Pretty Woman.

According to Variety, Gere attended a masterclass hosted by Cartier where he was quizzed about one of the film’s most memorable scenes. It involved Roberts, 56, getting intimate with Gere while seated at a piano.

“No chemistry,” he reportedly joked before sharing with fans that the raunchy scene was improvised. “I mean, this actor and this actress, obviously, had no chemistry between them … I haven’t seen that in a long time, too. It was a sexy, sexy scene.”