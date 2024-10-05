Yes, Richard Simmons was buried in his fitness outfit — but under his regular clothes.

The late fitness icon’s brother Lenny Simmons spoke during his celebration of life, held at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans on Saturday, October 5. In his speech, Lenny shared “a little secret” with the crowd: Richard had been buried with a tank top and shorts, the look he had sported for most of his career.

“Just like Clark Kent underneath his beautiful things that he was wearing, his clothing, [Richard] is wearing a tank top and shorts,” Lenny said on Saturday. “Why, you ask? Because we think that God has another plan for him, and we want to make sure that he was going to be in his normal costume that we all know and love to help the saints and the angels get into shape.”

Lenny continued, “So I’m here to say to you that even though he’s not here and I know he’s in spirit here tonight, Richard Simmons will forever be sweating with the Holies.”

Simmons died on July 13 in his Los Angeles home, one day after celebrating his 76th birthday. Authorities pronounced him dead on the scene. It was confirmed in August his cause of death was “accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” according to family spokesperson Tom Estey in a statement at the time.

“The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed,” Estey said in August. “The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss. … The world has truly lost an angel.”

Richard’s celebration of life came amid his family’s battle over his estate with his housekeeper Teresa Reveles. In September, Reveles filed a petition alleging she had been pressured by Lenny and his wife, Cathy, to relinquish her role as a co-trustee of Richard’s estate. She was seeking to be restored as a co-trustee and additionally requested legal action to keep Lenny from using his brother’s likeness and image for personal profit.

“Richard’s message was always one of joy and positivity. He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa’s greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way,” Richard’s family said in a statement responding to Reveles’ filing at the time. “Her actions threaten to harm Richard’s incredible legacy, which we are working hard to preserve.”

Simmons was best known for his weight-loss programs and line of aerobics videos called Sweatin’ to the Oldies. On Friday, July 12, one day before his death, he shared a post via Facebook thanking fans for their birthday messages.

“Thank you,” he wrote. “I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.”