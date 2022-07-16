After being accused of having a sexual and incestuous relationship with his nephew, Ricky Martin has denied the allegations.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” the 50-year-old singer’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Us Weekly in a Saturday, July 16, statement. “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

The statement continued: “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

The “Claridad” performer’s denial comes shortly after his brother, Eric Martin, claimed that Ricky had an inappropriate relationship with his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, per multiple reports.

A restraining order was previously filed against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” crooner — who publicly came out as gay in March 2010 — earlier this month in accordance with Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, though Martin denied the accusations.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” a rep for the Menudo alum told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on July 2. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

A local judge initially issued the protective order one day earlier, according to reports from the Associated Press. The court issued the request before authorities attempted to serve Martin — whose full name is Enrique Martín Morales — the order at his residence in Dorado, Puerto Rico, according to the AP.

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” police spokesman Axel Valencia told the outlet at the time. He explained that, under the order, Martin is unable to contact the complainant. He also noted that the person who filed the order did not contact the police and instead went through the court.

The motion was filed following a complaint made against Martin under the territory’s Law 54, which is known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. The bill was first enacted in 1989 to address domestic violence situations. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 21, in Puerto Rico. If Martin is found guilty on charges of domestic abuse with a relative, he could face up to 50 years in prison.

El Vocero, a local Puerto Rican newspaper, initially reported in July that the “Falta Amor” artist and the alleged victim dated for seven months before breaking up earlier this year, which Martin denied. “The petitioner fears for his safety,” the newspaper quoted the order’s language. Per Law 54’s statutes, the name of Martin’s alleged victim had not been released before Eric and Sanchez came forward earlier this week.

While the musician has not publicly addressed his romantic status amid the allegations, he shares twins Valentino and Matteo, both 14, Lucia, 3, and Renn, 2, with Jwan Yosef, whom he wed in 2017.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!