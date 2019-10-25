Rihanna and Chris Brown Celebrate Drake's Birthday Separately





Close call? Exes Rihanna and Chris Brown avoided each other while celebrating Drake’s 33rd birthday at separate parties.

Brown, 30, was in attendance when Drake rang in another year at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 23. “Him and Drake are close and have obviously patched things up,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Kylie Jenner, Adele, Shay Mitchell, Snoop Dogg and Sean “Diddy” Combs were among the other famous faces who made the guest list and enjoyed McDonald’s french fries and cheeseburgers at the bash.

Us reported earlier this week that Rihanna, 31, celebrated Drake at another party, which took place at Poppy nightclub in L.A. on Monday, October 21. “Rihanna was there hanging out with Drake, talking to him,” an insider revealed. “She arrived with friends to meet their group of friends who were celebrating his birthday week. They were all hanging out as friends.”

The “Love on the Brain” songstress counts Brown and the “God’s Plan” rapper as former flames. She split from the “No Guidance” crooner after he physically assaulted her in February 2009. He was later found guilty of felony assault and sentenced to five years of probation, six months of community service and one year of domestic violence counseling. They briefly got back together in 2012 before breaking up again.

Their current relationship is amicable. “They’re still friends, and have continued to stay in touch and talk,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Chris will always love her, and she’ll always be his No. 1.”

However, Brown angered fans in September when he left a flirty comment on Rihanna’s Instagram post. She posed in Savage x Fenty lingerie in the photo. The “Loyal” singer replied, “I wanna be the lamp,” in reference to a prop from the shoot.

As for Drake, the pair had an on-again, off-again romance from 2009 to 2016.

Rihanna has since moved on with boyfriend Hassan Jameel. According to an insider, the couple, who have been together since 2017, are “great together.” Their strong bond stems from his “serious” nature and her “fun and wild” demeanor, striking a balance. The source said earlier this month: “They’re polar opposites, but it works for them.”