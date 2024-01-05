Rihanna is doing her best to be there for her partner, ASAP Rocky, before his trial begins on Monday, January 8.

“Rihanna is focusing on remaining calm as Rocky’s trial approaches next week,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the beauty mogul, 35. “She knows the whole situation is out of her hands, and all she can do is be there to show support for Rocky.”

The insider adds, “Although this is a stressful time, she’s been strong for the whole family and is holding it all together for the sake of her children and for Rocky.”

News broke in August 2022 that Rocky, 35, had been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department at the airport. According to the LAPD, Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) had allegedly gotten into an altercation with an “acquaintance” in November 2021 and fired a handgun, which injured the victim. The rapper was released on bail several hours after his arrest.

Rocky was later named in a civil suit for charges of assault, battery and emotional distress. A preliminary hearing took place in November 2023, where a judge determined that there is sufficient evidence to hold a trial.

Rocky’s attorneys, meanwhile, denied the accusations on their client’s behalf.

“Defendant generally denies each and every allegation of the complaint and specifically denies that Plaintiff has been damaged in any amount or in any way as a result of any act or omission of answering defendant,” a statement read. “The injuries and/or damages complained of in the complaint, if any, were caused solely, directly and proximately by the negligent and/or intentional acts or omissions of person other than answering defendant.”

Ahead of the trial, Rocky and Rihanna spent the winter holidays with their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, in Aspen.

“They’ve made it a point to celebrate the holidays with their boys and loved ones including friends and family,” the insider adds to Us.

Rocky and Rihanna have been dating since 2020. Their first son, RZA, was born in May 2022. Son Riot Rose arrived one year later in August 2023.

“My kids are growing so fast and they’re so smart and exciting,” Rihanna gushed to Extra last month. “They’re amazing. They’re bigger and growing faster than I expected, so by the time I order something and it lands, they can’t fit it — it’s driving me nuts. I’m like, ‘How did I get this all wrong, or are they lying to us on the labels?’”

With reporting by Sarah Jones