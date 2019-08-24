Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton celebrated their first anniversary on Friday, August 23, and shared sentimental posts on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“365 days. i love you,” Mendes, 25, who plays Veronica Lodge on the CW hit, captioned a photo that showed her kissing her boyfriend by the water at sunset.

Her costar Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), who recently split from boyfriend and costar Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), commented with an angel emoji and a red heart, while Hart Denton (Chic Cooper) wrote, “525,600 minutes of melton.”

Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), Marisol Nichols (Hermoine Lodge), former Disney Channel star Laura Marano, Stranger Things’ Francesca Reale, 13 Reasons Why stars Katherine Landford and Tommy Dorfman, and The Carrie Diaries alum AnnaSophia Robb also commented on the post, with Set It Up’s Zoey Deutch jokingly writing a series of question marks followed by “u guys ? rdating ?”

Melton, 28, who plays Riverdale’s Reggie Mantle, also shared a photo on a boat with Mendes, writing simply, “I love you.”

“I love you too,” Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper) wrote. “…oh wait… you meant @camimendes.” Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) commented with, “I cry,” while Skeet Ulrich (F.P. Jones) wrote, “Love the love” and Vanessa Hudgens called the pair, “Cuties.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in October and a month later Mendes clapped back at a hater who claimed she looked happier with ex-boyfriend Victor Houston.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life,” she replied to the fan in a comment. “It’s absurd to tell me that you call yourself a fan, yet your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about.”

In May, Melton spoke to Us Weekly about their relationship and revealed how he shows his love for Mendes.

“I write letters to my girlfriend. I mean, I don’t think that’s the most romantic but, you know, it’s the little simple things that I’ve done for her,” the The Sun Is Also a Star actor told Us exclusively.

That same month The Perfect Date actress opened up about their romance to Teen Vogue, explaining that she is not going to hide her love.

“I know I’m happy, and I know where I am in my life. So I’m going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?” she said. “I’m not a private person.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!