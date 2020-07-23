It’s safe to say Rob Kardashian has his confidence back! The reality TV personality made a subtle — but sultry — update to his Instagram account.

Kardashian, 33, recently changed his profile picture to a shirtless snap, showing off his back on the beach. While the bio on his account, @robkardashianofficial, still states that Jenner communication runs his profile, he has seemingly taken over again, sharing more personal photos on the account. Most recently, Kardashian documented a trip to the beach with 3-year-old daughter Dream and sister Kendall Jenner.

“Beach day 💙💙☀️🌍🌊🌊,” he wrote alongside a photo of the 24-year-old model sipping on white wine on Saturday, July 18.

The Arthur George designer also shared a series of photos of Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“Sand baby 💙💙,” he captioned a photo of Dream playing on the beach.

Rob’s return to Instagram made headlines last month after he attended sister Khloé Kardashian’s 36th birthday.

“Woo back baby,” he captioned a photo from the bash on June 28.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Rob is back in a “good mental state” after years away from the spotlight.

“The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body,” the insider said told Us. “He’s really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.”

It’s likely that Rob’s shirtless snap is just the beginning of his return to the public eye as Khloé hinted he would be back on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“We always say when it becomes unfun and we’re all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up,” the Good American designer told E! News on July 16. “I mean, it’s not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we’re so OK with that. But, like, for [Kourtney Kardashian], if she wasn’t feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don’t want anyone to do that. … My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season.”