Fans who have a lot of questions about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage may get their answers when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns. Production on season 18 of the reality series has resumed after pausing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source confirms to Us that E! cameras are following the 39-year-old KKW Beauty CEO and her famous family again after taking several weeks off in July. In photos obtained by the DailyMail, Kim was spotted filming with Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson on Wednesday, July 22.

Longtime executive producer Farnaz Farjam previously confirmed to Elle in May that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were documenting their time at home in California with iPhones amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Kardashian-Jenner family has since spent time in Wyoming, where the 43-year-old rapper remains as Kim deals with the fallout of the recent remarks he made about their relationship. According to an insider, however, Kim doesn’t want West’s recent behavior to be a story line on the show.

West made headlines earlier this month after he alleged Kim and Kris tried to “lock” him up for comments he made at his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West tweeted on Monday, July 20, referring to his revelation that the couple discussed ending her first pregnancy before welcoming daughter North in 2013. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

West later alleged that he has been “trying to get divorce” for two years, implying that Kim was unfaithful.

After days of social media silence, the Selfish author addressed her husband of six years’ comments with a lengthy statement about West’s struggle with bipolar disorder.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” “I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” Kim wrote on Wednesday, July 22, via Instagram. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

While one insider told Us that Kim has met with lawyers to “explore and talk about divorce,” a second source said she doesn’t “want” to split from West.

“She envisioned spending the rest of her life with him, but at this point she has to get real for the sake of the family,” the second source said. “The kids are the priority.”

Kim and West, who tied the knot in 2014, share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months. While the Grammy winner has made appearances on KUWTK in the past, the family rarely films at their Wyoming ranch and he hasn’t been spotted with any cameras.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is expected to return to E! later this year.