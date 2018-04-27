Nothing but love. Rob Kardashian has only heartfelt words for Kanye West after the rapper’s Twitter rant.

“I Love You Kanye,” Kardashian, 31, tweeted to his brother-in-law on Friday, April 27. The message was a response to West’s Thursday, April 26, tweet which read: “Try telling people you love them it actually feels weird at first. We’re really good at hating each other. We have to get good at loving each other.”

I Love You Kanye. https://t.co/IScSsGFvFN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 27, 2018

The Arthur George designer kept spreading good will by posting a photo of his daughter, Dream, shortly after. He captioned the pic of the 17-month-old with heart and halo emojis.

Not all of West’s tweets have been received so well. The Yeezy designer, 40, set off a firestorm of controversy when he shared his support for President Donald Trump. “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he tweeted on Wednesday, April 25. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Kim Kardashian, 37, defended her husband’s views on Twitter, but earlier this week, a source revealed to Us Weekly that “Kim has been extremely upset with Kanye’s social media rants in the past, but Wednesday’s took it to another level.” The insider elaborated: “She tried pointing out to Kanye that the posts were only adding to speculation about his mental health, and just wanted him to realize that. He refuses to listen, and almost seemed to be taunting Kim’s advice, which he typically follows … At this point, Kim is just not engaging Kanye because it’s counterproductive and will only cause more fighting.”

Rob knows a thing or two about social media controversies. He posted several nude photos of ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he shares Dream, on Twitter and Instagram in July 2017. The model was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian as a result.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!