A little princess. Rob Kardashian showed off a photo of his daughter, Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, looking just like a Disney character come to life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 31, posted an adorable snap to Twitter on Saturday, November 24, of the 2-year-old splashing around in a picturesque pool with a big grin on her face while wearing a red-and-white striped bathing suit.

“Moana!” the Arthur George sock entrepreneur captioned the photo of his little one.

The TV personality wasn’t the only one to see the likeness to Disney’s first Polynesian princess. Kourtney Kardashian also shared the sweet snap of her niece on Twitter Saturday, writing, “WAIT she is Moana!!”

“Lol yes she is,” Rob replied.

Khloé Kardshian also chimed in on the tweet, adding, “Beautiful baby.”

Dream has a penchant for playing dress-up: The toddler celebrated her 2nd birthday in November with a fairy-themed birthday party thrown by aunts Kourtney, 39, Khloé, 34, and Kim Kardashian in a blue tutu dress and a crown of flowers.

One year prior, mom Blac Chyna, 30, threw her little girl a mermaid-themed bash for which Dream dressed in a shiny faux tail and a fuchsia “shell” bikini top.

Rob and Blac Chyna, who dated on and off throughout 2016, welcomed Dream in November of that year.

Though the two are currently in a legal battle over child support, a source told Us Weekly in May that Dream’s parents “are coparenting a lot better than anyone thought they would.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!