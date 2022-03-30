Not biting their tongues. Rob Kardashian and Tyga fired back at their mutual ex Blac Chyna after she claimed she wasn’t receiving any financial help from them while raising their respective children, Dream and King.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” the 33-year-old model wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, March 30.

Chyna — who shares 9-year-old son King with the 32-year-old rapper and 5-year-old daughter Dream with 35-year-old Kardashian — doubled down on her claims with a second social media post.

The Washington D.C., native, further claimed she is “single [with] no support [and] child support.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was quick to shut down Chyna’s allegations, commenting on The Shade Room’s Instagram post about the tweets on Wednesday.

“[I] pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school,” the George Arthur designer replied. “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities.”

Kardashian — who was engaged to Chyna from April to December 2016 — claimed that he has daughter Dream Tuesdays through Saturdays, asking, “Why would I pay child support? Lol.” (Kardashian and Chyna split for good in 2017.)

Tyga also responded to Chyna’s claims via the outlet’s social media post, writing, “I pay 40k a year for my son school.”

The “Legendary” rapper alleged that son King lives with him Monday through Saturday, echoing Kardashian’s remarks, “Why would I pay child support lol.”

The Compton, California, native later commented on the difference between his and Kardashian’s fees, joking, “@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less?”

Tyga, who dated the “Maui” songstress from 2011 to 2014, added: “Let me kno the plug 🤣.”

While things may be changing, Chyna previously told Us Weekly about her “really good” coparenting dynamic with both men.

“I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot. They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus,” the Real Blac Chyna star exclusively said in December 2019. “Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

Despite seemingly being on the same page about coparenting in 2019, Chyna and Kardashian were battling for custody of Dream for years dating back to their 2017 split. The exes reached an agreement in December 2020, which gave them each shared physical custody of their daughter.

The reality star also filed a lawsuit in 2017 against Chyna, claiming that she assaulted him. Kardashian, however, announced last month that he had dismissed the case to better serve his daughter.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” he told E! News in a statement in February. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my coparenting relationship with Chyna.”

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, on the other hand, claimed that Kardashian dropped the case “because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!