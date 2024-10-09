Meteorologist Rob Marciano has returned to social media for the first time since his workplace scandal and subsequent firing.

“Back to work… be safe Florida 🙏,” Marciano, 56, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 9, sharing a screenshot of himself wearing a CBS News windbreaker while reporting on the weather in Tampa.

He added “Milton” and “CBS News” hashtags to his post, referring to the hurricane and news outlet, respectively. Marciano also shared the upload via his Instagram Stories. It is Marciano’s first post since April.

News broke earlier this month that Marciano would be joining CBS nearly six months after he was fired from Good Morning America. (According to the TV journalist’s Instagram bio, his official title at CBS News is National Weather Correspondent.)

Related: Rob Marciano‘s Ups and Downs Before ‘GMA‘ Exit Include a Messy Divorce Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic Rob Marciano reported the weather on ABC News and Good Morning America for 10 years before his abrupt firing. Marciano joined the GMA team in fall 2014, covering the weather desk on the weekends. Nine years later, Marciano traded the weekend shift for traditional Monday through Friday hours, teasing via Instagram that his […]

The weatherman had worked for GMA for 10 years, starting in 2014 when he was tasked with manning the weekend shifts. In September 2023, he traded to a traditional Monday through Friday schedule.

“This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you. I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends,” Marciano, who shares two children with ex-wife Eryn, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ll continue doing what I’m doing, contributing across all ABC shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos on the weekends. My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible.”

By April of this year, Marciano was let go from the network after alleged behavioral and anger issues. Neither ABC, the parent network of GMA, nor Marciano addressed the accusations at the time.

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals: GMA‘s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, More Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

Fellow ABC staffer Swetha Sharma, meanwhile, allegedly heard rumors about Marciano’s “temper” between broadcasts.

“He was nice, but that also wasn’t everyone’s experience with him,” Sharma claimed to People in May. “There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this.”

Another former colleague of his, however, had a different perspective and anonymously claimed to the outlet that Marciano was “always positive” in the workplace.

While Marciano never publicly addressed the scandal, allegations or firing, one of his last social media posts detailed a “spiritual awakening.”

“A total solar eclipse will definitely make you think, if not change some of your wiring,” he wrote in April. “Thoughts of how it all came to be and our place in the universe. Is there a higher power controlling all of these magnificent alignments? Or is It all just random luck?”

He added, “With a specialty based in science, I naturally question just about everything. Science, after all, is fueled by skepticism. Proof of any hypothesis is always the end goal. And on this day, proof was coming. … This epiphany on a mostly cloudy afternoon at Niagara Falls changed my belief system forever. The overcast was ominous. But as the eclipse inched closer to totality, the massive crowds that had gathered on both the New York and Canadian side of the falls began acting like the crowd at a sporting event … erupting with cheers for every ray of sunshine piercing thru the cloud deck.”