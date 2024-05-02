Rob Marciano‘s former colleagues had heard about his “temper” before he was fired from ABC News and Good Morning America.

“He was nice, but that also wasn’t everyone’s experience with him,” Swetha Sharma, who previously worked at the same company as the meteorologist, told People in an interview published Wednesday, May 1. “There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this.”

A separate insider, however, claimed Marciano was “always positive” in the workplace, telling the outlet that colleagues were “always happy to see they were assigned” to work with him.

News broke on Tuesday, April 30, that Marciano was let go after nearly 10 years at ABC. According to a Puck News report, several complaints had been made about Marciano’s behavior throughout his time at the network. (ABC News did not respond when reached for comment, and Marciano has yet to address his exit.)

Before his firing, Page Six reported in March that Marciano was briefly banned from the New York City studio due to alleged “improper” conduct with a coworker. He continued contributing to other ABC News programs, including World News Tonight.

Marciano’s tenure at the network began in 2014 following roles at Entertainment Tonight and CNN. Last year, he marked a major career milestone.

“This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2023 as he transitioned from weekend coverage to Monday through Friday. “I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends! … My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible.”

The broadcaster shares daughter Madelynn, 12, and son Mason, 5, with his ex-wife, Eryn Marciano. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that Eryn filed for divorce one year prior with a trial date ordered to determine a settlement and custody details. While documents have been sealed, court records indicate that the pair finalized their divorce in January 2023.

The former couple were married for 11 years before calling it quits. “The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob told People in a July 2022 statement. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”