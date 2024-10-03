Meteorologist Rob Marciano has reportedly lined up a new TV gig six months after he was fired from Good Morning America.

Marciano, 56, is slated to join CBS, according to a Monday, September 30, report in journalist Oliver Darcy’s “Status” newsletter.

Neither Marciano nor CBS have further detailed the job. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Marciano reported the weather for GMA for 10 years, starting in 2014 when he manned the desk during weekend broadcasts. In September 2023, Marciano traded his weekend shifts for traditional Monday through Friday hours.

“This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you. I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends,” Marciano, who shares two children with ex-wife Eryn, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ll continue doing what I’m doing, contributing across all ABC shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos on the weekends. My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible.”

News broke in April that Marciano was fired from GMA after alleged behavioral and anger issues with his colleagues. Neither ABC, the parent company of GMA, nor Marciano addressed the accusations at the time.

Marciano’s former ABC coworker Swetha Sharma, meanwhile, claimed that she heard rumors about his “temper” behind the scenes.

“He was nice, but that also wasn’t everyone’s experience with him,” Sharma told People in May. “There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this.”

Another former colleague, however, had a different perspective and anonymously claimed that Marciano was “always positive” in the workplace.

Ahead of Marciano’s firing, he was reportedly banned from GMA’s main studio in New York City. At the time, Marciano continued contributing to other ABC News programs, including World News Tonight.

Marciano has not publicly addressed the alleged workplace scandal but has long had a passion for meteorology. After getting his start covering the weather beat in both Louisiana and Oregon, he traded the meteorology department for celebrity news when he joined Entertainment Tonight in 2013. The following year, Marciano joined Ginger Zee’s weather team at GMA.

“This is where I came from, weather. I’m just kind of going back to that,” Marciano said during his final ET broadcast in August 2014. “What I learned from Nancy O’Dell and all the incredible journalists at ET, it’s been such a phenomenal ride. But, weather is my true passion and I have to get back to it.”