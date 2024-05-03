Rob Marciano was spotted for the first time after he was fired from ABC News.
The former Good Morning America meteorologist, 55, was photographed in Harrison, New York on Wednesday, May 1, wearing a white shirt and carrying a bag before loading it into the back of his jeep. Marciano, who was leaving his house, seemed to keep a low-profile as he kept his head down.
After nearly 10 years with the network, Puck News reported on April 30 that the weatherman was let go because “multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years.”
The outlet added Marciano “was at least temporarily barred from main GMA set in NYC.”
During the Friday, May 5, episode of their “Amy and T.J. Podcast,” former GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got candid about the incident involving their ex-coworker.
“It’s a tough situation,” Robach, 51, explained. “We have walked down that road and it’s not an easy one. I know he also has — and I think he might still be — going through a divorce, so we know what it’s like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life.” (Marciano and Eryn Marciano split in 2023.)
Holmes, 46, claimed the couple “just had breakfast” with someone told them, “‘Hey, nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion.’”
“He is one of the best guys I’ve ever seen in the field covering weather,” Holmes said, adding, “He is just good. He is good at it.”
Holmes went on to say that details about Marciano’s departure were “sketchy” and “salacious.”
Earlier this week, former colleague Swetha Sharma told People that “he was nice, but that also wasn’t everyone’s experience with him.”
She added, “There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this.”
However, another insider claimed that the allegations regarding his temper were completely unfounded. “Rob is always positive, hands on and never anything but professional,” the source added to People in response to Sharma’s comments. “People enjoy working with him and he’s not difficult to work with.”
Before Marciano’s exit, Page Six reported last month that he faced a temporary ban from the show’s New York City studio due to allegations of inappropriate behavior. Nonetheless, Marciano persisted in delivering weather reports for ABC from alternate locations.
Marciano assumed the role of senior meteorologist for ABC News in July 2014 and had consistently provided weather reports for Good Morning America. He officially debuted on the morning show in September of that year.