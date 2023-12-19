Rob McElhenney couldn’t help but share this festive fan art.

“WREXHAM! 🎄,” McElhenney, 46, captioned two photos of himself and Ryan Reynolds Photoshopped onto the cover of Wham!’s 1984 hit “Last Christmas.” He also credited the fan who created the images.

The first snap showed the duo on the cover of the Wham!’s “Last Christmas” record with the Wrexham Football Club logo in the top left corner. In the second picture, the same fan edited McElhenney and Reynolds, 47, onto the group’s Fantastic album cover. Instead of Wham! at the top, the picture read “Wrexham!”

McElhenney and Reynolds became the cochairmen of the Welsh football team in 2020. They’ve since documented the highs and lows of owning a soccer team in the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which concluded its second season earlier this year.

Season 2 followed Wrexham through the 2022-2023 season, the team’s second year with Reynolds and McElhenney on board. The stars were faced with some major ups and downs as they dealt with tons of behind-the-scenes factors — like spending $25.5 million to expand the team’s stadium — and attempting to get the team promoted to a higher league.

Reynolds joked that he was willing to “sell” one of his and wife Blake Lively’s kids for the sake of the team.

“I have four,” he said during the second season premiere in September. “I mean, I don’t even know their names.”

As the season went on, the men continued to lament about the amount of money they were losing from owning the football club.

“Let’s talk about how much money we’re losing,” McElhenney said during an October episode. Executive director of Wrexham, Humphrey Ker, said it was “loads” of money, but didn’t specify a number.

“Quantify loads for us,” Reynolds begged. Shaun Harvey, Wrexham Advisor to the Board, ultimately estimated the duo had lost more than $12 million, to which Reynolds said made him want to “throw up.”

McElhenney replied, “Let’s just say we’re in it for the rest of our lives. At what point do I get paid?”

Despite their monetary hardships, Wrexham found success by the end of their season.

Tensions were high as Reynolds and McElhenney went into Wrexham AFC’s final National League game, which was showcased during the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 finale last month.

“It has to end today,” McElhenney said ahead of the match, referencing the team’s lack of promotion in 15 years. “This has just been going on for so long.”

The Welsh football club ultimately beat Boreham Wood 3-1, promoting them from the National League to the English Football League.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” Reynolds shared via Instagram in March, after the game took place.