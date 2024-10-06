Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have officially stepped out for their first public appearance together since welcoming their daughter earlier this year.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for photos at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday, October 5, in Pacific Palisades, California. Waterhouse, 32, looked lovely in a belted black floral dress with puffed sleeves while Pattinson, 38, wore a blue suit and white shirt sans tie. Both wore sunglasses as they took in the sights at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

They were joined at the event by other stars including Alessandra Ambrosio, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Jensen Ackles, Charles Melton, Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

Pattinson and Waterhouse — who began dating in 2018 and are reportedly engaged — welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March.

Pattinson gushed about his daughter at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show in Paris, France in June, telling a reporter, “She’s so cute. And, you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.’”

He added that having a child, “makes you feel very old and very young.”

Waterhouse raved about Pattinson’s parenting skills at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, calling him “the greatest” father. As for their little one, the singer and actress isn’t sure whom she takes after just yet.

“I don’t know. It’s just always changing,” she told Access Hollywood at the VMAs. “She has such a sweet nature. It’s really sweet to see.”

Waterhouse, who recently opened for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, is currently on her own 27-city tour, which began on September 28 in Denver. She will make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, New York City and more. The tour wraps up on December 21 in Atlanta.

“It is a lot,” she told Today last month of her busy schedule as a performer and mom. “[But] it’s just that love,” she added of her daughter. “Just completely and utterly besotted. I didn’t know that it would be this good.”

Pattinson has a busy schedule as well, as he’s currently filming Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence and gearing up for the January release of Mickey 17 — a movie by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho.